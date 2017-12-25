 Yusuf backs injured Onyekuru to – TVC News Nigeria
Home Football Yusuf backs injured Onyekuru to recover before W/Cup
Yusuf backs injured Onyekuru to recover before W/Cup
Football
Sports
0

Yusuf backs injured Onyekuru to recover before W/Cup

0
0
now viewing

Yusuf backs injured Onyekuru to recover before W/Cup

now playing

Salisu to release CHAN Eagles final squad next week

now playing

CHAN: Christmas break will not affect Eagles preparation - Salisu

Rohr-Yusuf-TVC
now playing

Rohr to advise Salisu on Home Eagles' camp - NFF

CHAN Eagles -TVC
now playing

2018 CHAN Qualifiers: 22 Homes-based Eagles arrive Kano Camp

now playing

CHAN 2018 : Nigeria's coach Salisu Yusuf welcomes Benin challenge

Image result for Yusuf backs injured Onyekuru to recover before W/Cup

Super Eagles Assistant Coach Salisu Yusuf has backed Henry Onyekuru to come back stronger following his injury setback.

Onyekuru was stretchered off in the 78th minute of Anderlecht’s 1-0 home win against his former club AS Eupen last Friday.

The scan later showed the forward will undergo a knee surgery and could be out for a long time.

But Yusuf is hopeful the 20-year-old will soon be back on his feet and challenging for a place in the squad ahead of the World Cup.

Onyekuru who is on loan at Anderlecht from Everton has scored nine goals in 19 league appearances for the club this season.

Related Posts

Salisu to release CHAN Eagles final squad next week

TVCN 0

CHAN: Christmas break will not affect Eagles preparation – Salisu

TVCN 0
Rohr-Yusuf-TVC

Rohr to advise Salisu on Home Eagles’ camp – NFF

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close