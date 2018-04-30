Home Football 2018 NNF Season: Bayelsa United defeat Abia Comet 3-1
2018 NNF Season: Bayelsa United defeat Abia Comet 3-1
2018 NNF Season: Bayelsa United defeat Abia Comet 3-1

2018 NNF Season: Bayelsa United defeat Abia Comet 3-1

NPFL: 10-man Rivers Utd begin 2nd stanza with win over Nasarawa

Bayelsa United have started the 2018 Nigerian National Football Season on a bright note with a 3-1 win over Abia Comets.

The match played at the newly-refurbished Samson Siasia Sports Stadium in Yenagoa saw United score two goals in the first half, and one in the second; while the visitors pulled one back in what could be described as a face-saver.

