2018 NNF Season: Bayelsa United defeat Abia Comet 3-1

Bayelsa United have started the 2018 Nigerian National Football Season on a bright note with a 3-1 win over Abia Comets.

The match played at the newly-refurbished Samson Siasia Sports Stadium in Yenagoa saw United score two goals in the first half, and one in the second; while the visitors pulled one back in what could be described as a face-saver.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have banned Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor, for a year after he asked his South African counterpart Victor Gomes to provide “technical assistance” to Nigerian club Plateau United in a CAF Confederation Cup playoff against USM Alger of Algeria.

Share this: Tweet



