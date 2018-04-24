The Central Zone of the Ijaw Youth Council said no presidential candidate should dream of getting any votes in Ijawland without totally embracing the call for a restructured Nigeria.

Rising from a congress at Aleibiri, Bayelsa State, the Central Zone of the Pan Ijaw youth body also called for a reversal of the thirteen percent derivation component of the Excess Crude Account allegedly withdrawn by the Federal Government.

Ovieteme George reports that governor Seriake Dickson’s stance on restructuring has been re-echoed by Edwin Clark and notable personalities in Ijawland.

At the congress of the Ijaw Youth Council Central Zone in Aleibiri, the youths also took their position on the need for a restructured Nigeria.

Calling for a reversal of the thirteen percent derivation component of the one billion Dollars allegedly withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to deal with insecurity, the IYC Central also asked the Federal Government to support the Bayelsa State government in constructing the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road conceived by the Federal Government over forty years ago.

The youths describe the Malabu Oil case as a prescription of the Ijaw nation, notably former Petroleum Minister Dan Etete.

