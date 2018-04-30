Abductors of Ekiti PDP official demand N10m ransom

Abductors of the financial secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State, Kayode Oni, have demanded a ransom of 10m (ten million naira) for his release.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had made an initial demand of N30m (thirty million naira) when they contacted the family but later slashed the figure.

Ekiti PDP Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo who confirmed the latest development on phone said the case has been reported to relevant security agencies in the state.

Oni was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday afternoon, while enroute to Ado Ekiti from Efon where he had coordinated the local govt congress of his party.