Home News Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders
Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders

0
0
now viewing

Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders

now playing

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino's recall - INEC

now playing

Updated: Dino Melaye's recall: Verification of signatures records low turnout

now playing

INEC denies creating 30,000 new polling units

now playing

INEC swears in seven new electoral commissioners

now playing

INEC rules out extension of Continuous Voter Registration

Image result for Nigerians voting

Nigerians have been advised to take advantage of the 2019 general election and vote out corrupt leaders who have failed in their electorate responsibilities.At a gathering in Awka, the Anambra state capital, a league of academic experts deliberated on pressing issues and proposed a holistic approach to state issues and insecurity .

This stakeholders’ forum identified complacency, ignorance and gullibility of the citizenry as the enabling factors that are sustaining corruption in Nigeria.

Chairman of the union, Sunmade Akin- Olugbade, in his remark told Nigerians to organise themselves into rights and action groups to ask for credible leaders and good governance.

Also speaking on the issue of youth unemployment, the academia lamented over the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO  Court bars NASS from taking further actions on Electoral Act amendment

On the continued killings in Benue State and other parts of the country by suspected herdsmen, this Philanthropist, noted that the state governments should take charge of security in their States.

The meeting resolves with a 14 point communique advocating an electorate-driven leadership system, where political power truly resides with the people.

Related Posts

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino’s recall – INEC

TVCN 0

Updated: Dino Melaye’s recall: Verification of signatures records low turnout

TVCN 0

INEC denies creating 30,000 new polling units

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies