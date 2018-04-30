ACPN cautions Nigerians against religious, ethnic bias

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) said it is worried that ethnicity, religious and tribal affiliations are sometimes major considerations for candidates and political parties to emerge victorious.

The party says this should not be allowed to continue if Nigerians truly want democracy to thrive.

The national chairman of the party, AbdulGaniyu Galadima stated this at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Galadima enjoined electorate to be vigilant and advised them to always engage politicians and their parties based on their manifestoes and antecedents.

