Adamawa APC registers 30,000 new members ahead of convention

As the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) draws nearer, no fewer than 30,000 new members have registered with the Adamawa State Chapter of the party. The new entrants hope to participate in the exercise.

The Party congresses and convention have been scheduled to hold in May and June respectively.

The party’s state organising secretary, Ahmed Lawal, said the ongoing registration exercise by the state chapter would secure for the defectors according to the party constitution, the ability to exercise their franchise.

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress trooped to the Adamawa state party secretariat to formalise their membership at the ongoing party registration.

The state organising secretary, Ahmed Lawal said the gesture would give defectors across the 21 Local governments, the opportunity to partake in the coming congress.

Share this: Tweet



