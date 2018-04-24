Home News APC inaugurates national Convention planning committee
APC inaugurates national Convention planning committee
The ruling All Progressives Congress has inaugurated it’s 68-member National Convention Planning committee. At the event held at the party’s national secretariat, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, emerged as the committee chairman, while Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu emerged as Vice Chairman.

Since it’s last convention in 2014, the APC has failed to hold a national convention, an event constitutionally fixed for every two years.

The party is determined to ensure success in the forthcoming elective convention and says it has picked the best of hands to ensure this.

The chairman of the committee, revealed that it will maintain the zoning arrangement of the party, while the delegates list will be compiled after the state congresses.

According to the timetable released by the Party’s National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso,the national Convention will hold on the 14th of May , 2018.

While Ward Congresses have been scheduled for 2nd of May, the local government congresses will hold on the 5th of May . The state congresses will hold on the 9th of May.

