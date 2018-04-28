APC: Marwa, Nyako supporters fault new membership registration

Political supporters of Brigadier General Buba Marwa and former Governor Murtala Nyako have protested against the on going membership registration by the State working Committee of All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State. They described the exercise as a fresh move by Gov Jibrilla Bindow to hijack the APC structure ahead of the convention.

According to them the laid down party guideline was not follow in the exercise.

However, political observers are of view that leadership crisis rocking the party may mar the fortune of APC at the next elections if the upcoming congresses are not well managed by the party leadership.

