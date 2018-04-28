Home News APC: Marwa, Nyako supporters fault new membership registration
APC: Marwa, Nyako supporters fault new membership registration
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC: Marwa, Nyako supporters fault new membership registration

0
0
now viewing

APC: Marwa, Nyako supporters fault new membership registration

Image result for Marwa, Nyako supporters fault Adamawa APC membership registrationPolitical supporters of  Brigadier General Buba Marwa and former Governor Murtala Nyako have protested against  the on going membership registration by the State working Committee of All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State. They  described the exercise as a fresh move by Gov Jibrilla Bindow  to hijack the APC structure ahead of  the convention.

According to them the laid down party guideline was not follow in the exercise.

However, political observers are of view that leadership crisis rocking the party may mar the fortune of APC at the next elections if the upcoming congresses are not well managed by the party leadership.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies