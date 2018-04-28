Home News APC National Convention now to hold in June
APC National Convention now to hold in June
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC National Convention now to hold in June

0
0
now viewing

APC National Convention now to hold in June

now playing

Dino Melaye's recall: INEC begins verification of signatures

now playing

Adamawa APC registers 30,000 new members ahead of convention

now playing

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

now playing

Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41

now playing

Oyo Assembly speaker, Adeyemo dies of heart attack

Image result for APC to hold national convention in JuneThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for its congresses and national convention.The ward congresses will take place on May 5, the local government congresses May 12, and those of the states May 19.

The national convention has been moved from May to June, on a date that is yet to be announced.

The ward, local government, and state congresses were earlier scheduled for May the 2nd, 5th and 9th, but the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi said some governors asked for a review, because of the Muslim fast which will start next month.

Spokesman of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in a brief statement Friday in Abuja however said, “the date for the National Convention in June will be announced later”. The party also announced new dates for its 2018 Ward, Local Government Areas and State Congresses. They are: Ward (5th May); LGA (12th May) and State (19th May).

READ ALSO  Troops foil suicide attack on UNIMAID, kill suicide bomber
Related Posts

Dino Melaye’s recall: INEC begins verification of signatures

TVCN 0

Adamawa APC registers 30,000 new members ahead of convention

TVCN 0

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies