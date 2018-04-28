APC S/West leaders will not align with any Ekiti aspirant – Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the South-West leadership of the party have assured the APC governorship aspirants in Ekiti state that the leadership in the geopolitical zone would be non-partisan and non-aligned with any of them in the forthcoming primary election.

This assurance was made in Lagos when the expressed their commitment and readiness to ensure a free, fair and transparent governorship primary election in the state.

The more than 25 aspirants resolved to cooperate with the party’s National Working Committee during the primaries.

The party leadership in the zone urged the NWC to send credible people from Abuja to conduct the primaries already fixed for May 5.