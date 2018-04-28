Home News APC S/West leaders will not align with any Ekiti aspirant – Tinubu
APC S/West leaders will not align with any Ekiti aspirant – Tinubu
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC S/West leaders will not align with any Ekiti aspirant – Tinubu

0
0
now viewing

APC S/West leaders will not align with any Ekiti aspirant – Tinubu

now playing

Dickson receives thousands of APC decampees

TVC
now playing

APC inaugurates national Convention planning committee

now playing

Police read riot act to politicians ahead Ekiti 2018

now playing

Fayose withdraws murder case against APC Chair, Others

now playing

Poll reordering: Senate suspends Omo-Agege for 90 days

Image result for APC S/West leaders will not align with Ekiti aspirant - TinubuNational Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the South-West leadership of the party have assured the APC governorship aspirants in Ekiti state that the leadership in the geopolitical zone would be non-partisan and non-aligned with any of them in the forthcoming primary election.

This assurance was made in Lagos when the expressed their commitment and readiness to ensure a free, fair and transparent governorship primary election in the state.

The more than 25 aspirants resolved to cooperate with the party’s National Working Committee during the primaries.

The party leadership in the zone urged the NWC to send credible people from Abuja to conduct the primaries already fixed for May 5.

Related Posts

Dickson receives thousands of APC decampees

TVCN 0
TVC

APC inaugurates national Convention planning committee

TVCN 0

Police read riot act to politicians ahead Ekiti 2018

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies