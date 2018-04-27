Home News Apo victims receive compensation after four year
Apo victims receive compensation after four year
News
Nigeria
0

Apo victims receive compensation after four year

0
0
now viewing

Apo victims receive compensation after four year

now playing

Two police officers sentenced to death over Apo six killings

now playing

Apo killings : Court adjourns ruling till March 9th

Image result for Apo victims receives compensation after four year

Victims of a Department of State Security raid on a building in Abuja’s Apo District four years ago have received the N135m (One hundred and thirty-five million naira) awarded them by a panel which investigated the incident.The incident took place in September 2013, when security agents carried out the raid, alleging the area was used as a haven by terrorists connected to Boko Haram.

But the panel set up by the National Human Rights commission said the act constituted ‘gross violation of the victims’ human rights’.

It ordered the DSS to pay compensation of 10 million naira each to the relatives of the eight dead persons and 5 million naira to each of the 11 injured victims, making the 135 million naira total.

Related Posts

Two police officers sentenced to death over Apo six killings

TVCN 0

Apo killings : Court adjourns ruling till March 9th

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies