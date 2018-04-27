Apo victims receive compensation after four year

Victims of a Department of State Security raid on a building in Abuja’s Apo District four years ago have received the N135m (One hundred and thirty-five million naira) awarded them by a panel which investigated the incident.The incident took place in September 2013, when security agents carried out the raid, alleging the area was used as a haven by terrorists connected to Boko Haram.

But the panel set up by the National Human Rights commission said the act constituted ‘gross violation of the victims’ human rights’.

It ordered the DSS to pay compensation of 10 million naira each to the relatives of the eight dead persons and 5 million naira to each of the 11 injured victims, making the 135 million naira total.