Army hopes to make Sambisa forest tourists destination
Army hopes to make Sambisa forest tourists destination

Army hopes to make Sambisa forest tourists destination

Nigeria’s army is planning a makeover for  the Sambisa Forest, from being the den of Boko Haram terrorists  into a tourist destination.

“Nigerian Army to collaborate with National Park Service and Borno State Government to turn Sambisa forest to tourist centre to attract tourists into the country – Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai,” tweeted Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s new media aide.

Ahmad did not say how the military plans to attract tourists to Sambisa while it shelters Boko Haram and a military spokesman did not respond to requests seeking comment. Ahmad’s tweet generated about  190 reactions.

Ptresident Buhari and army chief Buratai have said repeatedly the insurgency has been defeated. Recently, the army launched an operation to finally uproot the insurgents from the area.

The insurgency began in 2009 when police killed Boko Haram’s leader, Mohammed Yusuf. Before that, the northeastern state of Borno was popular with tourists. Sambisa itself was a game reserve under and after British colonial rule.

More recently, the thick vegetation which extends for hundred of square miles has provided a haven for the militancy and helped thwart army attempts to eradicate the group.

