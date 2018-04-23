Arthur Obiora emerges as new Ohanaeze youth leader

Anambra state-born Mazi Arthur Obiora has been elected National Youth President of the Igbo socio cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obiora got 147 votes, while his closest rival, Tony Uche-Ezekwelu, had 27. He defeated two other candidates to emerge new chairman of the council.

The Keenly but peaceful contested national election started with accreditation of delegates from the seven Igbo speaking states of Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers states.

Reacting to the result, Special Adviser, media to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Emeka Attama said with election, the positions of the Youth wing which had been vacant since 2016 have now been filled.

“This has put to rest once and for all the issue of leadership of the Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo charge them that the principle of be thy neighbour’s keeper should be adhered to and I urgently them to always work on concert with the parent body of Ohanaeze for the progress and development of Igbo land,” said Attama.

