At last, Dino Melaye surrenders to Police in Abuja
At last, Dino Melaye surrenders to Police in Abuja

Lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye is currently being detained at a facility of the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

Dino who has been indoors since the deployment of armed policemen to his house, surrendered himself to the police, before he was taken to the SARS’ office.

The Senator had earlier announced on Twitter that he would give himself to end the siege on his residence.

Also readhttps://tvcnews.tv/2018/04/dino-melaye-regains-freedom/

Melaye is accused of giving the police false information in connection with an alleged attempt on his life in 2017.

The suspects involved in the incident claim the senator was their arms supplier but Melaye has denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, the Center for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, has reacted to Senator Dino Melaye’s arrest.

The group said questions should be raised by Nigerians whether due process was followed. Its Director, Debo Adeniran, also wants the Nigerian Police to publicise the crime committed by Melaye.

