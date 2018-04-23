Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy on Monday morning. Her husband, Prince William, 35, was by her side for the birth of their third child.

“The baby weighed 8lbs 7oz,” Kensington Palace said in a tweet. “The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

According to tradition, news of the birth will be displayed on an easel in front of Buckingham Palace.

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered her “warmest congratulations” and wished them “great happiness for the future.”

Minutes after the birth, Britons began to joke that Will and Kate now had a palace filled with heirs and spares.

The soon-to-named babe is fifth in line for the throne — not a bad resume for the first day on the job.

In the dynastic line to succeed great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, the baby is behind grandfather Prince Charles, father William, brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. A 2013 act of Parliament removed preference for male heirs. The child is the queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

The baby knocks William’s brother Prince Harry down a notch in the succession to the throne. Next month, Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace said the baby was due in April, but they never dished on the exact due date. But earlier this month, yellow signs appeared outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, announcing parking restrictions from April 9 to 30 because of an “event.” As students of royal baby births know, this was code for the Royal. Baby. Watch. Is. On.

