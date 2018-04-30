Home America Buhari discusses economy, military ties with Trump in White house
Buhari discusses economy, military ties with Trump in White house
Buhari discusses economy, military ties with Trump in White house

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington D.C.Economic and military ties is top of the agenda of the meeting, the second for Buhari with a U.S. President in the three year years he has been in power.

Buhari is the first from Sub-Saharan Africa to visit the White House since Trump took office more than a year ago.

Buhari’s meeting is coming three months after  Trump made controversial comments about immigrants from African nations during an Oval Office meeting in January.

Nigeria was one of a number of outraged African countries to summon the U.S. ambassador to explain Mr. Trump’s reported vulgar remarks during a meeting on immigration legislation.

READ ALSO  Easter: Buhari felicitates with Christians, calls for peace

Mr. Trump already had caused anger in Nigeria in June when he reportedly said Nigerians wouldn’t want to return to their “huts” if allowed to visit the U.S. The White House has since denied those reports, calling the claims “outrageous.”

The president’s former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attempted to mend fences in Africa and reaffirm the U.S.-Africa relationship during his last overseas trip in March. He was promptly ousted upon his arrival back from his tour.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with almost 200 million people, is the largest economy on the continent and the leading crude oil exporter. Buhari was one of the first two African leaders Mr. Trump called after he took power, along with South Africa’s president.

READ ALSO  BEDC staff electrocuted to death in Ondo

Watch the video below:

