CAF bans Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has announced that the Referees Committee confirmed the recommendation for Joseph Ogabor to be sanctioned for contacting South African referees led by Gomes to manipulate a Confederation Cup clash on April 7 in Lagos.

CAF have also cautioned Plateau United to stop the practice of hospitality gifts as it creates wrong impressions.

The continental ruling body also ordered the South Africa Football Association to apologise to Nigeria after investigations proved there was no evidence of an official offering the referees a $30,000 bribe.

USMA beat Plateau United 5-2 on aggregate to qualify for the group stage of this year’s Confederation Cup.

