Christians protest against Herdsmen killings, demand better security

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Kwara state, want the federal government to take urgent measures to end the killings.

Members carried placards to show concern over the recent killings of clerics in Benue, and the inability of authorities to rescue Leah Shuaibu, the christian Dapchi schoolgirl withheld by the sect because of her faith.

Similarly, in Plateau state capital, Christians also hit the streets to express their dissatisfaction over the recent killings and other related happenings in some parts of the country.

The Senior pastor ECWA Good news Church, Joshua Tuwan condemned the attacks on communities by armed herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists, saying Christians in the country and mostly from the northern part are the main victims of the attackers.

Christians in Jos the capital of Plateau state north central Nigeria have stage a peaceful protest in solidarity to the call given by the Christian Association of Nigeria to express their dissatisfaction over the recent killings and other happenings in some parts of the country.

Members of Evangelical Church Winning All ECWA, were the first among other churches in Jos the city metropolis to move round the city with placards of different inscription to show their support of the call by the nation Christian body for a nation wide protest on Sunday April 29th.

The Christian Association of Nigeria says they are not Happy with the recent killings in some parts of the middle belts and northern part’s of Nigeria which the Fulani militia have been accused of perpetrating the dastardly acts in the victims community.

