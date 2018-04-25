Court says National Assembly cannot reorder election timetable

A federal high court in Abuja has ruled that the national assembly does not have the power to amend the election timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Accord party through its counsel Wole Olanipekun had filed an application to stop the lawmakers from tampering with the electoral act.

The National Assembly Conference Committee on Electoral Act (amendment) bill had adopted a reordered sequence of the 2019 general election, putting the presidential election last.

Details Later

Share this: Tweet



