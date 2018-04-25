Home News Court says National Assembly cannot reorder election timetable
Court says National Assembly cannot reorder election timetable
News
Politics
0

Court says National Assembly cannot reorder election timetable

0
0
now viewing

Court says National Assembly cannot reorder election timetable

now playing

Court bars NASS from taking further actions on Electoral Act amendment

now playing

Buhari urges NASS to quickly pass disease control bill

now playing

Iwuanyanwu urges NASS to hasten up process of restructuring Nigeria

now playing

Saraki summons NASS clerk over protest by Legislative Aides

now playing

BREAKING: NASS Legislative Aides protest non-payment of salaries

A federal high court in Abuja has ruled that the national assembly does not have the power to amend the election timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Accord party through its counsel Wole Olanipekun had filed an application to stop the lawmakers from tampering with the electoral act.

The National Assembly Conference Committee on Electoral Act (amendment) bill had adopted a reordered sequence of the 2019 general election, putting the presidential election last.

 

Details Later

READ ALSO  Iwuanyanwu urges NASS to hasten up process of restructuring Nigeria
Related Posts

Court bars NASS from taking further actions on Electoral Act amendment

TVCN 0

Buhari urges NASS to quickly pass disease control bill

TVCN 0

Iwuanyanwu urges NASS to hasten up process of restructuring Nigeria

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies