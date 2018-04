The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit zone ‘B’ Kaduna has intercepted imported rice, palm oil and drugs worth a N150 (Hundred and fifty Million Naira).

The Comptroller of the Zone, Usman Dakingari said the seizure took place along Sokoto –Katsina – Kano and Kaduna highways.

Dakingari notes that the road is one of the most used smuggling routes in the zone.

Share this: Tweet