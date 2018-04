Defence and Police Officers Wives Association has inaugurated training in skills acquisition for women and unemployed youths in Ekiti State.

President of the association, Omobolanle Olonisakin while inducting the trainees said they would undergo a two-week intensive training in shoe and bag making, tie and dye, production of cosmetics, beads threading and barbing.

The trainees would be provided with the tools of their vocation at the end of their course.

Share this: Tweet