Dino Melaye regains freedom

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye who was arrested this morning, has been released.

Melaye’s spokesperson, Gideon Ayodele reveals the Senator was released after a stand-off that lasted about two and a half hours after the police couldn’t pin anything on him.

The embattled lawmaker who was arrested and detained by Immigration officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was said to be on his way out of the country to Morocco on an official assignment sponsored by the Nigerian government.

Melaye was declared wanted and placed on Interpol watch list on March the 28th by the Kogi State Command of the Nigerian Police.

READ ALSO  Senator Misau urges Senate to probe IGP Idris over alleged misconduct

He was accused of giving the police false information in connection with an alleged attempt on his life in 2017.

The suspects paraded in March who were said to be part of an armed gang terrorising Kogi State, claimed that the senator was their arms supplier but Melaye denied the allegations, saying that he was a victim of a “gang up to silence” him.

