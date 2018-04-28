Dino Melaye’s recall: INEC begins verification of signatures

The recall process of the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate has commenced this Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said that Melaye’s being in hospital will not stall the recall process .

INEC will verify the signatures of the thousands who signed to recall the lawmaker and the results will be announce on Sunday.

And if the signatures are successfully verified to be positive, then INEC will fix a date for a referendum in Kogi West to remove the senator.

If Melaye is successfully recalled, his will be the first in Nigeria’s recent democratic experience.

INEC Federal Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, had disclosed at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja that the verification exercise would hold in 552 polling units in seven local governments under Kogi West senatorial district.

According to him, the verification will hold from 8 am to 2 pm using the card reading machines to authenticate the voter cards of those that signed the recall petition.

“Only those who signed the petition are expected to turn up at their polling units for verification,” Haruna said.

Also speaking at the briefing, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, James Apam, said that local observers would be allowed to monitor the exercise.

He explained, however, that the verification exercise will not hold in eight polling units as no petition was received from them.

The REC said that no party agents would be allowed access to any of the polling units, adding that the result of the exercise will be announced on April 29.

“We have concluded all arrangements in line with our schedule of activities and are set for the exercise.

