Home News Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognition
Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognition
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognition

0
0
now viewing

Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognition

now playing

N5bn fraud: EFCC arraigns Ibrahim Shema

now playing

Supreme Court delivers judgment on Saraki's CCT trial July 6

now playing

EFCC re-arraigns ex-Plateau gov's son, Nanle Dariye

now playing

Shema's trial begins amid tight security

Navy-Oil-TVCnews
now playing

Navy hands over oil thieves to EFCC in Rivers state

Image result for Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognitionA former Governor of Katsina state Ibrahim Shema who is standing trial before a Federal High court sitting in Katsina has been granted Bail based on self recognition. He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on twenty six count charges bordering on money Laundry of more than Five Billion naira belonging to Katsina state.

In an earlier ruling last Tuesday, the Court directed the former Governor to remain in the custody of the EFCC before determination of his bail application.

The Prosecution had earlier kicked against the bail application stating that Ibrahim Shema may likely travel out of the Country as he has taken measures towards retrieving his travel documents from the EFCC.

READ ALSO  Navy hands over oil thieves to EFCC in Rivers state

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th of June 2018 for hearing.

Related Posts

N5bn fraud: EFCC arraigns Ibrahim Shema

TVCN 0

Supreme Court delivers judgment on Saraki’s CCT trial July 6

TVCN 0

EFCC re-arraigns ex-Plateau gov’s son, Nanle Dariye

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies