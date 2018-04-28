Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognition

A former Governor of Katsina state Ibrahim Shema who is standing trial before a Federal High court sitting in Katsina has been granted Bail based on self recognition. He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on twenty six count charges bordering on money Laundry of more than Five Billion naira belonging to Katsina state.

In an earlier ruling last Tuesday, the Court directed the former Governor to remain in the custody of the EFCC before determination of his bail application.

The Prosecution had earlier kicked against the bail application stating that Ibrahim Shema may likely travel out of the Country as he has taken measures towards retrieving his travel documents from the EFCC.

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th of June 2018 for hearing.

