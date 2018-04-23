FG appeals to health workers to end strike

The Federal government has appealed to health workers under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to end the nationwide indefinite strike they embarked upon last week. The Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire made this appeal on behalf of the government during the foundation laying of the Annex of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta and the proposed University of medicine.

On his part, the Medical Director of the Centre, Professor Adewale Musa, expressed hope that the proposed university will take off with students certified to have good grades by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, while the centre will serve as the teaching hospital.

He commended Buhari’s administration for its commitment to improving healthcare system in the country.

