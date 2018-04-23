Home Health FG appeals to health workers to end strike
FG appeals to health workers to end strike
Health
News
Nigeria
0

FG appeals to health workers to end strike

0
0
now viewing

FG appeals to health workers to end strike

now playing

FMC Owo seeks upgrade of facility to teaching hospital

now playing

JOHESU to commence nationwide strike April 17

now playing

#Dapchi: Cleric urges Buhari to intensify efforts on adequate security

obj-Third-Force
now playing

Obasanjo inaugurates Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Abeokuta

now playing

Reps order Health minister to prepare report on Aso Rock Clinic

Image result for FG appeals to health workers to end strike

The Federal government has appealed to health workers under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to end the nationwide indefinite strike they embarked upon last week. The Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire made this appeal on behalf of the government during the foundation laying of the Annex of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta and the proposed University of medicine.

On his part, the Medical Director of the Centre, Professor Adewale Musa, expressed hope that the proposed university will take off with students certified to have good grades by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, while the centre will serve as the teaching hospital.

READ ALSO  Ondo FMC workers shut gate over unpaid wages

He commended Buhari’s administration for its commitment to improving healthcare system in the country.

Related Posts

FMC Owo seeks upgrade of facility to teaching hospital

TVCN 0

JOHESU to commence nationwide strike April 17

TVCN 0

#Dapchi: Cleric urges Buhari to intensify efforts on adequate security

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies