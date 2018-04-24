Home International FG condemns killing of another Nigerian in South Africa
Image result for FG condemns killing of another Nigerian in S/AfricaThe Nigerian government has described the killing of another Nigerian in Rustenburg, South Africa as unfortunate.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa condemned the burning to death of Clement Nwaogu by a mob.

She called on South African authorities to find lasting solution to the incessant killings of Nigerians in that country.

Abike also urged Nigerians living abroad to obey the laws of countries where they live, and avoid crime.

