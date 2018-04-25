Home News Forensic evidence reveals Danish man killed wife, daughter
Forensic evidence reveals Danish man killed wife, daughter
Forensic evidence reveals Danish man killed wife, daughter

Forensic evidence reveals Danish man killed wife, daughter

The Lagos State Government says forensic investigation has revealed Danish national, Peter Nielsen, murdered his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and three-year-old daughter, Petra.

Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, says Peter Nielsen will now be prosecuted at the Lagos State High Court.

He says there is also evidence of a history of domestic violence against the victim by the suspect.

Nielsen killed his wife and daughter in their home at the Banana Island area of Ikoyi on April the 5th.

Nielsen had appeared before the court on a two-count charge bordering on murder. The offences are contrary to and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

