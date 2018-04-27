Friendly match: Nigeria to host DR Congo in Port Harcourt

The Adokiye Aimesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt will host next month’s international friendly game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and DR Congo.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, announced this after the state and the NFF struck an agreement for the Eagles to play their farewell game at the place where they started their journey to Russia in November 2015 when the Eagles defeated Swaziland 2-0 to qualify for the third round of the African qualifiers.

Pinnick commended the Rivers State Government and the people of the state for their unflinching support for the Super Eagles and expressed satisfaction with the state of facilities at the Stadium.