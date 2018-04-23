Home News Gowon, Dickson want FG to halt herdsmen killings
Gowon, Dickson want FG to halt herdsmen killings
Gowon, Dickson want FG to halt herdsmen killings

Gowon, Dickson want FG to halt herdsmen killings

Image result for Gowon, Dockson want FG to halt herdsmen killingsFormer Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon said governors and persons in leadership positions, need to urge the federal government to restore peace in the country.

He expressed this view in Yenagoa, after attending church service with Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson, who also called for prayers, to address the growing insecurity in the country.

Ovieteme George reports that Gowon was at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene for a ” National Prayer Conference” title “Lord, Rend The Heavens.”

Charging the authorities to take drastic measures to halt the herdsmen killings, governor Seriake Dickson also highlighted the efficacy of prayers.

“Nigeria Prays” was hosted in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Government.

