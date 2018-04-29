Home News Gowon seeks urgent action to end Boko Haram, herdsmen killings
Gowon seeks urgent action to end Boko Haram, herdsmen killings
Gowon seeks urgent action to end Boko Haram, herdsmen killings

Gowon seeks urgent action to end Boko Haram, herdsmen killings

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, is worried about the activities of Boko Haram and Herdsmen in the country.

General Gowon who paid a courtesy call to Governor Rochas Okorocha in Imo, described the incessant killings as man’s inhumanity to man.

The former head of the state who was on a courtesy call to Governor Rochas Okorocha, lamented over the spilling of innocent blood in some parts of the country.

According to him, it is worrisome that some people in the name of Boko Haram and Herdsmen could indulge in killing of innocent citizens without a cause thereby creating fears in the country.

The host, Governor Rochas Okorocha said the activities of these dreaded groups should be condemned by all irrespective of party affiliations. He said the activities of these groups will come to an end if all hands are on deck.

Both leaders however believed that there is nothing too hard for God to do. They therefore call on Nigerians to seek the face of God and pray fervently as a panacea to all these challenges.

 

