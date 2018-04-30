Home News Group threatens to commence recall process of Senator Urhoghide
Group threatens to commence recall process of Senator Urhoghide
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Group threatens to commence recall process of Senator Urhoghide

0
0
now viewing

Group threatens to commence recall process of Senator Urhoghide

now playing

Buhari discusses economy, military ties with Trump in White house

now playing

PDP urges Trump to address alleged rights abuse in Nigeria

now playing

Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings

now playing

Watch what you say in U.S., SDP warns Buhari

now playing

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

Image result for Group threatens to commence recall process of Senator UrhoghideA youth group, the Edo South Youth Coalition said it will commence recall process against Senator Matthew Urhoghide for calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The coalition warned that the senator could only avert the recall if he recants his position.

Urhoghide, representing PDP – EDO South, had moved a motion last week, for the impeachment of President Buhari, but he had denied moving the motion, saying he only explained at the plenary that Buhari committed an impeachable offence for spending money to buy jet fighters without necessary appropriation.

The senator had been in the eye of the storm since he moved the motion. The ESYC said Urhoghide should take responsibility for his actions instead of buck passing.

Related Posts

Buhari discusses economy, military ties with Trump in White house

TVCN 0

PDP urges Trump to address alleged rights abuse in Nigeria

TVCN 0

Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies