Gunmen kill 16, raze homes in three Kogi communities

Sixteen persons have been killed in violent attacks on three communities in Kogi State, north central Nigeria.The violence started in Kpanche community in Bassa local government area in the early hours of Sunday, but spread to two other communities.

Ten persons were killed in Kpanche, and no fewer than six others were also killed in Ozugbe and Biroko towns. Among the dead is the Biroko monarch, Mohammed Umar.

Locals said a number of houses in the villages were completely razed by the unknown attackers. The State police spokesman, said six of the bandits were killed.

Elsewhere, four persons were also killed and eight injured, after two teenagers detonated bombs in a mosque in Bama, Borno State.

A number of persons were injured in the pre-dawn attack and had to be taken to hospitals in Maiduguri, because Bama lacked the facilities for their treatment.

