INEC to share field, technical experience with IECL

The Independent National Electoral Commission said it will share field and technical experience with the Electoral Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho, in organising free, fair and credible elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Lesotho commission in Abuja.

The electoral umpire has released the timetable for the 2019 general elections with assurances that it is committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections across the country.

