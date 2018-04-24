Home News INEC to share field, technical experience with IECL
INEC to share field, technical experience with IECL
Image result for INEC to share field, technical experience with IECLThe Independent National Electoral Commission said  it will share field and technical experience with the Electoral Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho, in organising free, fair and credible elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Lesotho commission in Abuja.

The electoral umpire has released the timetable for the 2019 general elections with assurances that it is committed to conducting free, fair  and credible elections across the country.

