Katsina youths organise mass rally for Buhari

Hundreds of people have participated in a one hundred and ten kilometre rally organised by Katsina Youths for Sustainable Change in support of the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Rally had participants from the eleven Local Government Areas that made up the Katsina Southern Senatorial District.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that the takeoff point for the rally was Karadua town in Matazu Local Government Area, which serves as the border between the Katsina Central and Southern Senatorial Districts.

The Katsina Youths for Sustainable Change, Organisers of the rally, stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari still remains the best choice for the 2019 Presidential elections.

They also applauded Governor Aminu Masari for appointing Mustapha Inuwa as Chairman of the Committee for the conduct of congresses in the state.

Chairman of the Association Sallau Arawa promised to campaign for massive support for the APC across the Katsina Southern Senatorial District.

According to them the APC administration in Katsina state and at the Federal level have significantly improved the living conditions of the common man.

They also cited improved security and the fight against corruption amongst their reasons for supporting the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

The rally passed through Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Bakori and Terminates at Funtua local government areas.

Share this: Tweet



