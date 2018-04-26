Kwara triumphs at African drum festival

Kwara State has emerged victorious at the just concluded third edition of the African drum festival held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The second position went to Imo State while the host, Ogun State emerged third in the continental fiesta attended by twenty-two states troupes and seventy-three private troupes.

Receiving the victorious troupe of Kwara State Art Council at the Government House, Ilorin, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed congratulated the members for making the state proud.

He commended the state Art Council for positively projecting the image of the state and its people.

The elated Governor pledged support to the troupe to enable it excel at other national and international competitions.

