Lawmaker endorses Gbajabiamila for fifth term

A member of the house of representatives Honourable Jide Jimoh has called on members of the Surulere federal constituency to renominate the Majority leader Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as a member of the house of representatives come 2019 for the fifth time.

The lawmaker made this plea at the Second edition of the Surulere General Assembly tagged “Let Our Son Femi Gbajabiamila Speak in the House Come 2019.”

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress and party faithful were at the general assembly to pass a vote of confidence on Femi Gbajabiamila.

