MAJA party offers free political platform for youth

Nigerian youths have been offered a free platform by one of the newly registered parties to achieve their political aspirations without complaints of prohibitive cost of purchasing nomination forms. The Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), at a briefing on its national convention in Abuja, urged youths to take advantage of the opened political space to align with parties that are not focused on milking contestants with genuine aspirations.

Chairman of the party, Chika Ugwumba disclosed that the measure is being taken because they have noted that other bigger parties have choked youths out of the race for 2019 general election due to high cost of purchasing forms and organizing for campaigns.

