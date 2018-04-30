Home Business Navy intercepts 1,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude
Navy intercepts 1,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Navy intercepts 1,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude

0
0
now viewing

Navy intercepts 1,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude

now playing

Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognition

now playing

N5bn fraud: EFCC arraigns Ibrahim Shema

now playing

Supreme Court delivers judgment on Saraki's CCT trial July 6

now playing

EFCC re-arraigns ex-Plateau gov's son, Nanle Dariye

now playing

Shema's trial begins amid tight security

Image result for Navy intercepts 1,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude

The Nigerian Navy said there’s no going back on its operation to curb crude oil theft in the country, following the interception of more than 1000 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude in Rivers State.Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that the take off point was the base of Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder in Port Harcourt and destination is the Federal Ocean Terminal Jetty in Onne where the intercepted vessel was transported.

The oil laden ship was arrested on February the 26th, 2018 and after its own investigation, the Navy is now set to hand over the case to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for further action.

READ ALSO  Recovered loot : Clubs share $761,00

Also The Navy says it has significantly downgraded the capacity of crude oil thieves to ply their trade within the maritime space of Rivers State and its environs.

Part of the EFCC’s investigation is the testing of oil collected taken from this vessel as well to identify and possibly prosecute all persons found culpable.

Related Posts

Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema granted bail on self recognition

TVCN 0

N5bn fraud: EFCC arraigns Ibrahim Shema

TVCN 0

Supreme Court delivers judgment on Saraki’s CCT trial July 6

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies