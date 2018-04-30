Home News NCP chairman, Yunusa Tanko joins Presidential race
NCP chairman, Yunusa Tanko joins Presidential race
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

NCP chairman, Yunusa Tanko joins Presidential race

0
0
now viewing

NCP chairman, Yunusa Tanko joins Presidential race

now playing

Lagos Youth initiative wants another term for Ambode

Buhari-PeaceCorpsTVCNews
now playing

Ondo NCP urges President Buhari to reconsider Peace Corps bill

NCP-TVCNews
now playing

Herdsmen/Farmers clashes: NCP chieftain cautions FG

Professor_Yusuf_Usman-NHIS-TVCNews
now playing

NHIS controversy : Osun NCP condemns Yusuf's recall

now playing

Gombe APC endorses President Buhari for second term for 2019

Image result for Yunusa Tanko declares intention to run for PresidencyThe National chairman of the National Conscience Party, NCP ,Yunusa Tanko, has declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidency.

He also promised to deliver a 10-point agenda that will alleviate poverty in the country, if he becomes president.

Tvc’s senior political correspondent Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that the former Vice presidential candidate on the platform of NCP,  who declared his intention before a full house of pressmen and civil rights activists, highlighted a 10-point programme to include employment, food , health,water , electricity, telecommunications and security.

Yunusa said the state of insecurity in the country is compounded by what he termed executive lawlessness, blaming the government for having no answer to mounting ethnic intolerance and communal classes.

READ ALSO  I will defeat Buhari in 2019 - Fayose says as he declares to run

other members of the party are optimistic the party will emerge tops in 2019 with its people-oriented programmes.

The National Conscience Party formed by the late Gani Fawehinmi in 1994 was prevented from standing in elections until 2003, when it won a legal battle and ever since then, the party has chosen to serve as the voice of the people.

Related Posts

Lagos Youth initiative wants another term for Ambode

TVCN 0
Buhari-PeaceCorpsTVCNews

Ondo NCP urges President Buhari to reconsider Peace Corps bill

TVCN 0
NCP-TVCNews

Herdsmen/Farmers clashes: NCP chieftain cautions FG

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies