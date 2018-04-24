NGF, JTB partner with Nasarawa to boost IGR

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum Secretariat and the Joint Tax Board have entered into partnership with the Nasarawa State Government to facilitate technical support in order to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

The agreement was reached in a meeting held at the Government House, Lafia, between Governor Tanko Al-makura, and leaders of both organisations.

TVC News Correspondent Godwin Agwam reports that the Nasarawa State Government in 2018 set an ambitious target of raising N12bn (Twelve Billion Naira) as its Internally Generated Revenue.

This policy has attracted the Nigeria Governor’s Forum Secretariat to offer technical support towards achieving the goal.

The forum is offering support to the state government in conjunction with the Joint Tax Board.

For the Nasarawa State Government the partnership is a welcome development in its bid to achieve its ambitious target.

With the new partnership between the Nasarawa State Government, the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and the Joint Tax Board, it is believed that achieving the N12bn (Twelve Billion Naira) target for 2018 would be more realistic.

