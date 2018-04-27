Home Business Nigeria to host African Security Exchanges Conference in Nov.
Image result for ASEA 2018The Nigerian Stock Exchange will host this year’s annual conference of African Securities Exchanges Association coming up in November.By that, the Nigerian Exchange will be able to draw global fund managers, capital market regulators, legal experts, market analysts, investors and government officials across Africa into the country.

The theme for this year’s continental gathering of African Stock market operators is ‘Champions On The Rise, Africa’s Ascension To A More Sustainable Future’.

Delegates from 28 member countries will attend the annual event as well as partner organizations outside the continent.

ASEA was established in 1993 with the aim of encouraging market competitiveness among members, and a target of being the driving force in Africa’s economic development by 2025.

