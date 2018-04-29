Nigerian army nabs three suspected killer herdsmen

The Nigerian Army has nabbed three persons suspected to members of the herdsmen militia terrorizing Benue State and its environs. The Commander of the Nigerian Army 72 Special Forces Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Suleiman Muhammad said the suspects were arrested in Tormatar village in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam reports that the Army commander disclosed the type of ammunitions recovered from the suspects.

The suspects who have already sustained varying degrees of injury, say they are innocent despite being apprehended with the weapons.

The parade of the suspects is expected to serve as an assurance to residents of Benue State that the Nigeria Army is working round the clock to bring an end to the lingering crises in the state.