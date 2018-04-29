Home News Nigerian army nabs three suspected killer herdsmen
Nigerian army nabs three suspected killer herdsmen
News
Nigeria
0

Nigerian army nabs three suspected killer herdsmen

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian army nabs three suspected killer herdsmen

now playing

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino's recall - INEC

now playing

NEC bans Open Grazing as herdsmen attacks persist

now playing

Watch what you say in U.S., SDP warns Buhari

now playing

Updated: Dino Melaye's recall: Verification of signatures records low turnout

now playing

APC National Convention now to hold in June

Image result for Nigerian army nabs three killer suspected herdsmenThe Nigerian Army has nabbed three persons suspected to members of the herdsmen militia terrorizing Benue State and its environs. The Commander of the Nigerian Army 72 Special Forces Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Suleiman Muhammad said the suspects were arrested in Tormatar village in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam reports that the Army commander disclosed the type of ammunitions recovered from the suspects.

The suspects who have already sustained varying degrees of injury, say they are innocent despite being apprehended with the weapons.

The parade of the suspects is expected to serve as an assurance to residents of Benue State that the Nigeria Army is working round the clock to bring an end to the lingering crises in the state.

Related Posts

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino’s recall – INEC

TVCN 0

NEC bans Open Grazing as herdsmen attacks persist

TVCN 0

Watch what you say in U.S., SDP warns Buhari

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies