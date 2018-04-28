Home Business Nigeria’s Gas Park will be world class – Kachikwu
Nigeria’s Gas Park will be world class – Kachikwu
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria’s Gas Park will be world class – Kachikwu

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria’s Gas Park will be world class – Kachikwu

now playing

Local Content: Kachikwu, others tour indigenous fabrication yard

now playing

FG will find lasting solution to fuel scarcity - Kachikwu

now playing

Fuel scarcity across Nigeria to end in 48 hours - Kachikwu

now playing

Nigeria has no justification for importing fuel - Kachikwu

now playing

Oil price rises to $64 per barrel

The Nigerian Oil And Gas Park will throw open the economic landscape of Emeyal and attract investors to Bayelsa state. Minister of State Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu expressed this view at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board project expected to engage three thousand workers at the construction stage and two thousand full operation.

Ovieteme George reports that Nigeria’s Minister of State Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu was at the permanent site of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

Kachikwu is impressed with the Engineer Simbi Wabote-led NCDMB.

The 25-hectre virgin land in Emeyal 1 Community of Ogbia Council Area is the permanent site of the Nigerian Oil And Gas Park expected to have training facilities, shops, low cost manufacturing hubs for production of equipment, components and spare parts.

READ ALSO  Nigeria launches $200m fund to support local oil and gas firms

The minister of state petroleum resources later performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigerian Oil And Gas Park with hopes of investment patronage.

Related Posts

Local Content: Kachikwu, others tour indigenous fabrication yard

TVCN 0

FG will find lasting solution to fuel scarcity – Kachikwu

TVCN 0

Fuel scarcity across Nigeria to end in 48 hours – Kachikwu

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies