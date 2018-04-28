Nigeria’s Gas Park will be world class – Kachikwu

The Nigerian Oil And Gas Park will throw open the economic landscape of Emeyal and attract investors to Bayelsa state. Minister of State Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu expressed this view at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board project expected to engage three thousand workers at the construction stage and two thousand full operation.

Ovieteme George reports that Nigeria’s Minister of State Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu was at the permanent site of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

Kachikwu is impressed with the Engineer Simbi Wabote-led NCDMB.

The 25-hectre virgin land in Emeyal 1 Community of Ogbia Council Area is the permanent site of the Nigerian Oil And Gas Park expected to have training facilities, shops, low cost manufacturing hubs for production of equipment, components and spare parts.

The minister of state petroleum resources later performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigerian Oil And Gas Park with hopes of investment patronage.

