Home Business NLC tasks FG to meet new minimum demand
NLC tasks FG to meet new minimum demand
Business
News
Nigeria
0

NLC tasks FG to meet new minimum demand

0
0
now viewing

NLC tasks FG to meet new minimum demand

NLC minimum wage-TVC
now playing

Minimum wage : NLC wants wants more than 56,000 per month

now playing

Osun NLC declares strike over half salary

NLC -Lagos-TVC
now playing

NLC protest turns violent in Lagos

Ayuba_Wabba_and_Joe_Ajaero -TVC
now playing

TUC, NLC ask F.G. to disregard ULC's threat

now playing

LG Autonomy: Labour Unions protest at Senate, Reps meeting in Lagos

Image result for NLC tasks FG to meet new minimum demand

The Nigeria Labour Congress has charged the Nigerian government to stop corruption and wastage of public funds in order to meet the proposed national minimum wage of N65,500 (Sixty-five thousand, five hundred naira) for Nigeria workers. The Union made the charge in Lokoja the kogi state during a public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage for the North Central zone.

This one day public hearing on the proposed minimum wage is organised by the North Central Tripartite committee on National Minimum Wage.

The hearing is aimed at giving the public the opportunity to make their own inputs on the national discourse that would eventually produce a new national Minimum wage for Nigeria workers.

READ ALSO  Ogun workers suspend 10-day strike

Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has proposed N65,500 (sixty – five thousand, five hundred naira) as the new minimum wage.

The North central government delegation gave conditions for meeting the proposed wage.

The leadership of the NLC believes that the excuse given by governors that they cannot pay the proposed minimum wage due to a fall in financial resources, is not tenable.

They insist that with the high inflation rate and its attendant impact on cost of goods and services, there is no way N18,000 minimum could cater for the wellbeing of the Nigerian workers.

Only the Kogi, Platue and Nasarawa state delegations were present at the hearing.

Related Posts
NLC minimum wage-TVC

Minimum wage : NLC wants wants more than 56,000 per month

TVCN 1

Osun NLC declares strike over half salary

TVCN 0
NLC -Lagos-TVC

NLC protest turns violent in Lagos

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies