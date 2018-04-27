Home Business NNPC partners Osun govt on renewable energy
NNPC partners Osun govt on renewable energy
Image result for NNPC partners Osun govt on renewable energyThe Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has expressed its readiness to join forces with the Osun state government on renewable energy development.

The partnership is aimed at linking the energy sector with the agriculture sector through the commercial production of bio-fuel from selected energy crops like cassava, sugar cane and oil palm.

NNPC’s General Manager, Joint Venture of Renewable Energy Division, Clara Eminike, said the collaboration would help to create jobs, wealth and also diversify energy source for the citizens of the state.

The Governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola has described the partnership as a necessity to attract investors.

 

