No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino's recall – INEC
No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino’s recall – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission said there is no constitutional basis to proceed with the recall of the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

Also read https://tvcnews.tv/2018/04/updated-dino-melayes-recall-verification-of-signatures-records-low-turnout/

The electoral body said only 5.34 percent of signatures of his constituents were verified in Saturday’s exercise.

The figure falls short of the requirement that would have led to a referendum to recall the senator.

The verification exercise which took place in 552 polling units in seven local governments under Kogi West senatorial district, was scheduled to begin between 8 am to 2 pm but did not commence in most of the centres until 11am and recorded low turn out.

READ ALSO  Army committed to wiping out insurgency - Buratai

 

