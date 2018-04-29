No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino’s recall – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission said there is no constitutional basis to proceed with the recall of the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

The electoral body said only 5.34 percent of signatures of his constituents were verified in Saturday’s exercise.

The figure falls short of the requirement that would have led to a referendum to recall the senator.

The verification exercise which took place in 552 polling units in seven local governments under Kogi West senatorial district, was scheduled to begin between 8 am to 2 pm but did not commence in most of the centres until 11am and recorded low turn out.

