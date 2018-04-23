Nurses to join JOHESU nationwide strike

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses, has directed its members in all health institutions in the county, to join the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Union.

Leader of the group, Abdulrafiu Adeniji, said the federal government has failed to address most of the challenges facing the health sector.

This is in line with the decision of the Joint Heath Sector Union (JOHESU), who had given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum, within which to meet their demands, or face industrial action.

Following its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, NANNM, directed all nurses and midwives in all Federal Government hospitals to immediately begin strike.

“Therefore, all Nurses and Midwives in all Federal Health Institutions are hereby directed to join other JOHESU members to proceed on an indefinite strike action from midnight of Wednesday, 20th of September 2017.” National President of NANNM, Abdulrafiu Adeniji, said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

He added: “Finally, it should be noted that the continuous peace and harmony in the health sector can no longer be guaranteed if the Federal Government fails to abide by the various agreements reached since 2012 for the betterment of Nursing Profession and the Health Sector in general.”

He, however, warned that nurses and midwives at the states and local governments across the country will also join the strike if after a week, the situation remains the same and government refused to meet their demands.

Adeniji lamented the poor funding of the health sector and called on the Federal, state and local government to give health funding a priority, by increasing budgetary allocation to health in line with 15% standard as contained in Abuja Declaration.

Share this: Tweet



