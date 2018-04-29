Home News Ogun CP commends collaborative efforts
Ogun CP commends collaborative efforts
Ogun CP commends collaborative efforts

Ogun CP commends collaborative efforts

Image result for Ogun CP commends collaborative effortsThe Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Ahmed Illiyasu has reaffirmed that the collaborative effort of the Police, government and communities forms the basis of the peaceful atmosphere.

He made this known during the inauguration of a Divisional Police headquarters at Aregbesola area of Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

He noted that the Police is always prepared to work with the people in ensuring that crime and criminality is reduced in the society.

On his part, the State Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, Ibraheem Olaniyan, urged members and heads of communities not to relent in their efforts by given police necessary assistance.

