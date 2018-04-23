Ogun to speed up issuance of Certificate of occupancy

Handlers of the Ogun State Home Owners Charter scheme have hinted that they are currently speeding up the issuance process of the certificate of occupancy.

They said this is to ensure all qualified applicants get their title documents before the current administration’s tenure expires.

Home Owners Charter scheme is an initiative of the Ibikunle Amosun’s administration designed to ease the bottleneck often experienced by applicants in processing and securing Certificate of Occupancy and building approvals.

