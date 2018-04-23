Home Business Ogun to speed up issuance of Certificate of occupancy
Ogun to speed up issuance of Certificate of occupancy
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun to speed up issuance of Certificate of occupancy

0
0
now viewing

Ogun to speed up issuance of Certificate of occupancy

Image result for Ogun to speed up issuance of Certificate of occupancyHandlers of the Ogun State Home Owners Charter scheme have hinted that they are currently speeding up the issuance process of the certificate of occupancy.

They said this is to ensure all qualified applicants get their title documents before the current administration’s tenure expires.

Home Owners Charter scheme is an initiative of the Ibikunle Amosun’s administration designed to ease the bottleneck often experienced by applicants in processing and securing Certificate of Occupancy and building approvals.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies